Thai official arrested in Japan with 3 paintings from hotel

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:15 am 01/25/2017 08:15am
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Commerce Ministry says it will provide a lawyer and translator for a senior official arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing three paintings from a hotel’s hallways.

Police in Kyoto said Suphat Saquandeekul was arrested Tuesday after they found the paintings in his luggage as he was checking out. Hotel staff had earlier seen security camera footage showing a man removing the paintings from the hallway wall and had alerted police.

The three paintings of nondescript scenery were worth 15,000 yen ($130) in total.

The police said Suphat, deputy director general of the Department of Intellectual Property, admitted to the allegation, saying he wanted the paintings.

It was not clear if he was in Japan on a business or personal trip.

