5:32 am, January 25, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Taliban tell Trump: 'it's…

Taliban tell Trump: ‘it’s time to leave Afghanistan’

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 5:08 am 01/25/2017 05:08am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — In a long rambling letter, the spokesman for the Taliban is telling U.S. President Donald Trump that it’s time to leave Afghanistan.

The letter, emailed to journalists Wednesday, was written on behalf of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, warns Trump that peace will be elusive as long as foreign troops are on Afghan soil.

He adds that independence from foreign dominance is “the only asset” that an impoverished nation like Afghanistan truly has.

Written in English, as well as Afghanistan’s two prominent languages Dari and Pashto, the four-page letter waxed on about Afghanistan’s history, its numerous defeats of invading armies and the reported corruption widespread in Afghanistan today.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Taliban tell Trump: 'it's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News