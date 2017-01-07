1:50 am, January 7, 2017
Sri Lanka gov’t supporters attack China port deal protesters

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:01 am 01/07/2017 01:01am
AMBALANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka government supporters have attacked protesting Buddhist monks and villagers with clubs as they marched against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake.

Police intervened and separated the attackers Saturday but a scheduled opening of the industrial zone by Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe was held up due to the unrest.

The government has signed a framework agreement for a 99-year lease of the Hambantota port with a company in which China will have 80-percent ownership. Officials also plan to set up the nearby industrial zone where Chinese companies will be invited to set up factories.

Asia News