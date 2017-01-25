SKorean prosecutors plan to search impeached leader’s office

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Prosecutors plan to question impeached President Park Geun-hye and search her office by early next month over a huge corruption scandal.

Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for a special prosecutors’ team, said Wednesday that his team is pushing to conduct the interview and the search by early February.

Park cannot be forced to testify at the Constitutional Court holding her impeachment trial. But she has said she’s willing to undergo questioning by the special prosecutors handling other cases in the wide-ranging scandal. It’s not clear if her office will allow the search of the presidential Blue House.

Park is accused of allowing a confidante to meddle in state affairs and colluding with the woman to extort money from businesses. The confidante and several presidential aides have been arrested.

