2:29 am, January 25, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » SKorean prosecutors plan to…

SKorean prosecutors plan to search impeached leader’s office

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:20 am 01/25/2017 02:20am
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Prosecutors plan to question impeached President Park Geun-hye and search her office by early next month over a huge corruption scandal.

Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for a special prosecutors’ team, said Wednesday that his team is pushing to conduct the interview and the search by early February.

Park cannot be forced to testify at the Constitutional Court holding her impeachment trial. But she has said she’s willing to undergo questioning by the special prosecutors handling other cases in the wide-ranging scandal. It’s not clear if her office will allow the search of the presidential Blue House.

Park is accused of allowing a confidante to meddle in state affairs and colluding with the woman to extort money from businesses. The confidante and several presidential aides have been arrested.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » SKorean prosecutors plan to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News