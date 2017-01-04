9:15 pm, January 4, 2017
SKorean court formally starts president’s impeachment trial

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 9:08 pm 01/04/2017 09:08pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court has begun hearing oral arguments in the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye, who lawmakers voted to remove over a corruption scandal that saw millions of people protest over the last several months.

Park’s lawyers and lawmakers traded pointed arguments Thursday on the validity of accusations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to unlawfully interfere with government affairs.

The hearing proceeded without Park, who refused to testify for the second time following her no-show on Tuesday. The nine-justice court cannot force Park to appear.

The court plans to hear witnesses later Thursday. The court has six months to decide if Park should permanently step down or should be reinstated.

