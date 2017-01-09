4:54 am, January 9, 2017
17° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Several school systems closed, including Calvert County Public Schools. See the full list.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Singapore: Troop carriers held…

Singapore: Troop carriers held in Hong Kong should be freed

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 4:31 am 01/09/2017 04:31am
Share

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s defense minister says nine armored personnel carriers that have been detained in Hong Kong should be returned immediately under sovereign immunity laws.

Customs authorities in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory, seized the eight-wheeled Terrex infantry carriers in November. The vehicles were being shipped back to Singapore from Taiwan.

Defense minister Ng Eng Hen said Monday in parliament that the vehicles are protected by sovereign immunity.

The incident appears to signal China’s unhappiness with Singapore’s position on Taiwan — which China considers a breakaway region — and the South China Sea.

Although not a claimant in the South China Sea, Singapore has irritated China by advocating that countries should abide by international rules. Despite a landmark ruling against its claims, China maintains ownership over the entire strategic waterway.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Singapore: Troop carriers held…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News