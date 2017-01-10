1:58 am, January 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Sea piracy plunges to…

Sea piracy plunges to 18-year low but kidnappings on rise

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:54 am 01/10/2017 01:54am
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A global maritime watchdog says sea piracy plunged to its lowest levels in 18 years in 2016, but kidnappings of crew members for ransom is escalating off west Africa and in the Sulu Seas near the Philippines.

The International Maritime Bureau says 191 piracy incidents were recorded worldwide, down from 246 in 2015 and the lowest level since 1998. It said pirates hijacked seven vessels and held 151 hostages, down from 15 ships and 271 hostages in 2015.

However, it says maritime kidnappings increased by threefold to 62 people from just 19 people in 2015. It said in its annual report released Tuesday that over half were captured off west Africa, while 28 were taken from vessels in waters around Malaysia and Indonesia and believed transferred to the southern Philippines.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Sea piracy plunges to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News