2:02 am, January 11, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Samsung heir named suspect…

Samsung heir named suspect in South Korean political scandal

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:39 am 01/11/2017 01:39am
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean authorities say a Samsung scion will be questioned as a suspect in a bribery case in the massive influence-peddling scandal that led to the president’s impeachment.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics’ vice chairman, will be summoned to face questions by investigators probing whether South Korea’s largest business group bribed a jailed confidante of President Park Geun-hye to win favors.

Those possible favors include getting the government’s backing on a controversial Samsung merger in 2015 that was opposed by minority shareholders. Lee and members of his family were the biggest beneficiaries of the merger.

Prosecutors are expected to grill Lee starting Thursday regarding why Samsung Group sent corporate funds to Choi (pronounced Chwey) Soon-sil, the jailed confidante, including buying costly horses for her daughter.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Samsung heir named suspect…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News