4:57 am, January 10, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Some schools are closed or delayed. See the full list.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Rights groups urge Pakistan…

Rights groups urge Pakistan to probe abductions of activists

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 4:29 am 01/10/2017 04:29am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Local and international rights groups have urged the Pakistani government to investigate the abductions and disappearances last week of four anti-Taliban activists.

Human Rights Watch says the four men were critical of militant groups and the Pakistani military establishment in their works and writings, and often spoke up for religious freedoms.

Tuesday’s statement from the New York-based group says the four, who include a well-known poet and university professor, were snatched from various Pakistani cities.

Pakistan’s independent Human Rights Commission also expressed concern, demanding the men be found.

The Interior Ministry has ordered police expedite efforts to find the professor, Salman Haider, but hasn’t said anything about the others.

No group has claimed responsibility for abducting any of the four and authorities have not said if they have been detained.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Rights groups urge Pakistan…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News