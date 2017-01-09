3:24 am, January 9, 2017
17° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Relatives say anti-Taliban Pakistani…

Relatives say anti-Taliban Pakistani activist is missing

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 3:19 am 01/09/2017 03:19am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Family of a Pakistani university professor, poet and rights activist who has been critical of the Taliban and also of the government’s efforts against militants, has been missing since last week.

Faraz Haider says his brother, Salman Haider, disappeared on Friday. He says Salman’s wife got a text message on her phone to go and collect his car from a roadside on Islamabad’s outskirts.

No militant group has claimed responsibility so far for the abduction.

Pakistan’s ministry of interior on Monday ordered police to step up efforts to find the missing activist.

Local media have reported that a number of other activists like Salman Haider — who run popular social media accounts known for their liberal and leftist views — have also gone missing.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Education News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Relatives say anti-Taliban Pakistani…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News