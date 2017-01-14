11:09 am, January 14, 2017
Pilot killed as Thai fighter jet crashes at air show

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 11:00 am 01/14/2017 11:00am
In this image made from video, a plume of smoke and fire rises from the site where a fighter jet crashed during and airshow, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hat Yai, southern Thailand. A Thai air force pilot died when the JAS Gripen fighter jet crashed during an air show celebrating the country's Children's Day. (AP Photo)

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai air force pilot died when his fighter jet crashed at an air show Saturday during the country’s Children’s Day.

Amateur video footage shows the JAS 39 Gripen jet maneuvering over the Hat Yai air base in southern Thailand when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed in a ball of fire away from spectators.

The Ministry of Defense was investigating the cause of the crash.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipakerachon said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the pilot’s family.

Children’s Day is usually observed with public outings at military bases.

