Philippine protesters ask Duterte to stay away from Trump

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 12:33 am 01/20/2017 12:33am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Left-wing and Muslim activists have urged Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from Donald Trump when he becomes president.

The more than 200 protesters in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila pressed their call Friday for an end to the presence of American troops in the country, saying they find Trump more alarming than Barack Obama because of his offensive remarks against immigrants and Muslims.

Protest leader Renato Reyes says “Obama sugar-coated imperialism but Trump has shown an in-your-face kind of imperialism.”

Duterte has been antagonistic to Obama for criticizing his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs but congratulated Trump in a phone call. He sent two top aides to attend Trump’s inauguration.

