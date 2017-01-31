9:33 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Philippine communist rebels to…

Philippine communist rebels to end unilateral cease-fire

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:23 pm 01/31/2017 11:23pm
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine communist rebels say they are terminating their unilateral cease-fire after accusing the government of failing to release all political prisoners and encroaching on rebel-held areas.

The Communist Party of the Philippines said Wednesday the cease-fire, which took effect Aug. 28, will expire Feb. 10. The rebels and the government had separately declared a cease-fire as they resumed their peace talks.

The rebels say they continue to support peace negotiations. Founded in 1968, the rural-based guerrillas have unsuccessfully tried to negotiate an end to their rebellion and their inclusion in government with six Philippine presidents, including Rodrigo Duterte.

But even before the latest announcement, the military counted nine rebel attacks since Sunday, including an ambush that killed two soldiers and a raid on a resort.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Philippine communist rebels to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News