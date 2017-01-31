9:21 am, January 31, 2017
Pakistani charity rallies after militant chief’s detention

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 3:49 am
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Employees and supporters of a Pakistani Islamic charity are holding protests around the country after their leader was detained by the government.

Hafiz Saeed, head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa organization, was placed under house arrest Monday, along with four of his deputies. His organization is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group behind the deadly 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India.

Saeed’s arrest has been long sought by both the Indian and American governments. The U.S. has a standing $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Saeed has vowed to continue his work and has blamed the government’s move on pressure from new U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

