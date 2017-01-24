Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says it has successfully tested a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,200 kilometers (1,400 miles) that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The military said Tuesday the Ababeel missile can evade enemy radar and deliver multiple precisely targeted warheads.

Both Pakistan and its neighboring archrival India became nuclear powers in the late 1990s. Both have long-range missiles.

