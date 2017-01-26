12:06 pm, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Pakistan bans TV host over religious incitement

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:14 am 01/26/2017 06:14am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has banned a TV host over incitement after he called for five missing human rights activists and other liberal Pakistanis to be killed for blasphemy and sedition.

The state media regulator said Thursday that Amir Liaqat, a TV host and self-styled religious scholar, can no longer appear on the pro-military BOL TV, where he hosted a daily program, or any other local broadcast.

The five activists and bloggers, who went missing earlier this month, have been critical of Islamic extremism and Pakistan’s military establishment. The government says it is trying to recover them.

In a series of programs, Liaqat accused them of blasphemy, which in Pakistan can result in mob lynchings, even without any official charges.

Asia News