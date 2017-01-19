8:14 am, January 19, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Obama makes farewell call…

Obama makes farewell call to Afghan leaders

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:02 am 01/19/2017 08:02am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan government says President Barak Obama made a farewell phone call to President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah congratulating them on progress fighting corruption and offering his condolences for recent attacks.

Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, the Afghan president’s spokesman, said Thursday that Obama spoke of the close cooperation between the two countries, which have been battling a Taliban insurgency since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

The Taliban have gained ground in recent years. A series of attacks last Thursday killed at least 58 people, including five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates.

Ghani’s spokesman quoted him as saying Obama had played a “fundamental” role in the “good relationship” between the two countries.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Obama makes farewell call…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News