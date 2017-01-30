3:24 am, January 30, 2017
Myanmar ruling party mourns assassination of Suu Kyi adviser

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 2:03 am 01/30/2017 02:03am
In this Feb. 28, 2016, photo, Ko Ni, a legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy and a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority, is photographed in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. A gunman killed a legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, shooting the lawyer in the head at close range as he walked out of the Yangon airport, the government said. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar politicians, activists and others shocked by the assassination of a longtime adviser to leader Aung San Suu Kyi are gathering at a cemetery for his funeral.

The government says Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar’s Muslim minority, was shot in the head at close range as he walked out of the Yangon airport Sunday. The Ministry of Information said in a video posted on state-run MRTV that the gunman was arrested after he wounded a taxi driver who tried to stop him from fleeing.

The ruling National League for Democracy party issued a statement denouncing the assassination and adding that authorities are trying hard to track down accomplices of the arrested gunman.

The NLD said Ko Ni was irreplaceable, both to Suu Kyi and the party.

