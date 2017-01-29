10:45 pm, January 29, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Miss France crowned Miss…

Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:16 pm 01/29/2017 10:16pm
Share

A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held this year in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held this year in the Philippines.

Iris Mittenaere from the small town of Lille in northern France said Monday in reply to a final question from pageant host Steve Harvey that she would be honored if she just landed among the three finalists, but was visibly stunned when she was announced the winner among the field of 86 contestants.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown, was named first runner up while Miss Colombia, 23-year-old, Andrea Tovar, was second runner up.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Asia News Education News Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Miss France crowned Miss…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
Tom Clancy auction
Today in History: Jan. 29
44th annual March for Life
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency