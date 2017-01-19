2:13 am, January 19, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Malaysian PM urges Muslim…

Malaysian PM urges Muslim world to help oppressed Rohingya

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 1:35 am 01/19/2017 01:35am
Share
Secretary General of the OIC Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, speaks during the opening of an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar at a conference center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. During the opeing remarks Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on the Government of Myanmar to cease all discriminatory actions and attacks against the Rohingya's immediately and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to help end the persecution of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, as OIC foreign ministers open a special meeting to discuss the crisis.

Najib, in a speech at the meeting Thursday, said that the crisis is no longer Myanmar’s internal affair as it has caused an exodus of refugees that could destabilize the region. He warned that the violence must end before terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State group infiltrate and radicalize the Rohingyas.

Security forces in Buddhist-majority Myanmar are accused of widespread abuses against the Rohingya, including killings, rape and the burning of thousands of homes that have driven an estimated 65,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh in the past three months.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Malaysian PM urges Muslim…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News