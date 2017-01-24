4:33 pm, January 25, 2017
Kyrgyzstan hikes fines for public drinking, swearing

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 7:07 am 01/24/2017 07:07am
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a decree increasing fines for swearing and drinking in public.

The president’s office published the decree on its website on Tuesday. The amendments, which were earlier approved by the Central Asian nation’s parliament, are due to come into effect in early February and would increase the fine for swearing in public fivefold to 15,000 soms ($200) while the fine for drinking in the workplace would increase tenfold to 10,000 soms.

The amendments also carry penalty for parents if their underage children commit minor misdemeanors.

Atambayev declared 2016 the Year of Morals, Virtue and Culture as his government is pursuing a policy to improve morals, particularly among young people, in this largely secular Muslim nation.

