9:29 am, January 10, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen at 9:30 a.m.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15 is blocked in both directions at Lovettsville Road, south of Point of Rocks, for a multi-vehicle crash.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who…

Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of WW II, dies

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:26 am 01/10/2017 09:26am
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that started World War II, died in Hong Kong on Tuesday at age 105.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong announced her death.

Hollingworth spent her career reporting on the world’s major conflicts for British newspapers.

In 1939, as a rookie reporter in Poland, she borrowed a diplomat’s car and drove into German-held territory, where she saw tanks, armored cars and artillery massing. When the Nazis launched their invasion days later, she called British diplomats and her newspaper to alert them, hanging the phone out the window so they could hear it for themselves.

Hollingworth lived her last four decades in Hong Kong after working from Beijing in the 1970s.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News