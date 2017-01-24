5:17 am, January 24, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Japan's military launches first…

Japan’s military launches first communications satellite

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 4:43 am 01/24/2017 04:43am
Share
Japan’s H-2A rocket lifts off carrying Defense Ministry's first communications satellite Kirameki-2 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Minamitane on Tanegashima Island, southern Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry has launched its first communications satellite.

The Kirameki-2 (kee-RAH-meh-kee 2) satellite lifted off Tuesday on board an H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima (tah-neh-GAH-shee-mah) Space Center in southern Japan.

The ministry says it is the first of three satellites that will replace three civilian ones currently used by Japan’s military. The new satellites will allow military units to communicate on a high-speed and high-capacity network.

The Kirameki-1 was supposed to be launched in July 2016, but was damaged during transport to a launch pad in French Guiana. It is undergoing repair and scheduled for launch between March and September 2018.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Japan's military launches first…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News