Indonesia suspends military cooperation with Australia

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:51 am 01/04/2017 01:51am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia says it has suspended military cooperation with Australia over an alleged insult of Indonesia’s state ideology.

Indonesian military spokesman Maj. Gen. Wuryanto said Wednesday that cooperation between the militaries has been suspended indefinitely.

Wuryanto, who goes by one name, said the decision was made after reports emerged of an Indonesian instructor saying that a “laminated paper” displayed at the Australian Special Forces base where he worked was insulting.

Indonesian media reports said the paper contained words that demeaned Pancasila — a set of vague principles that mandates belief in one God and unity among Indonesia’s 250 million people.

Military cooperation between the two nations had been improving since 2013, after Indonesia downgraded its relations with Australia over spying allegations in 2009.

