Indonesia probes alleged gun smuggling by peacekeeping unit

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 3:09 am 01/24/2017 03:09am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities are investigating allegations of weapons smuggling against dozens of its peacekeepers who were arrested in Sudan.

Sudanese media on Friday reported that the North Darfur state administration arrested Indonesian police officers at El-Fasher airport that they suspected of trying to smuggle out 29 Kalashnikov rifles and about 70 guns in their luggage.

Indonesia Foreign Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said Tuesday the initial information they received was that the luggage did not belong to the Indonesian police unit and the U.N. is currently conducting an investigation.

He said an Indonesian police team will leave for Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to seek clarification.

Indonesia deployed 140 officers last week to join a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Sudan to replace the outgoing group.

