8:15 am, January 19, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indonesia names former airline…

Indonesia names former airline boss as bribery suspect

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:10 am 01/19/2017 08:10am
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft commission has named a former top executive of national flag carrier Garuda as a suspect in a case involving bribes for the purchase of Rolls Royce aircraft engines.

A deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Laode Syarif, said Thursday that the bribery occurred between 2005 and 2014, the period when Emirsyah Satar was Garuda’s president-director.

Satar is alleged to have received bribes totaling $3.45 million for procurement of Rolls-Royce engines for some 50 Airbus planes owned by Garuda.

Syarif said Satar received the bribes via another suspect who has a Singapore-based company with businesses in Indonesia but who was not identified.

Rolls Royce on Tuesday agreed to pay 671 million pounds ($808 million) to settle bribery and corruption charges brought by authorities in Britain, the U.S. and Brazil. The British engineering giant apologized for the scandal that involved paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure orders in six countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and China.

Syarif said the bribes in the Indonesian case included goods worth about $2 million discovered by the commission in Jakarta and Singapore.

Anti-corruption investigators have searched several locations including the houses and offices of Satar and the Singapore-related suspect since Monday to gather evidence for the case, Syarif said.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Consumer News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indonesia names former airline…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News