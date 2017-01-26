12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Humanitarian groups seek halt…

Humanitarian groups seek halt to war in northern Myanmar

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:28 am 01/26/2017 07:28am
Share

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Twenty-two humanitarian and development groups have called on Myanmar’s government to cease its armed conflict with ethnic rebels in the country’s north and attend to the urgent needs of the many people displaced by the fighting.

The groups signing the statement, circulated Thursday, include the International Rescue Committee, Oxfam, Plan International and Save the Children.

Kachin state and northern Shan state have been wracked by intense fighting since November, with the government employing airstrikes and heavy artillery attacks. It is fighting guerrillas from the Kachin minority and three other ethnic groups seeking greater autonomy.

Kachin activists accuse the army of blocking humanitarian assistance to the area, an allegation the military denies.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Humanitarian groups seek halt…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News