Hong Kong’s No. 2 official resigns; leadership bid expected

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s No. 2 government official resigned on Thursday in what is widely seen as preparation for a bid for the southern Chinese city’s top leadership job.

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam tendered her resignation to Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, who in turn submitted it to Beijing, the Hong Kong government said in a statement. Lam will be on leave from Friday.

The labor and welfare secretary, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, will become acting chief secretary.

Hong Kong leader Leung is deeply unpopular and announced last month that he won’t seek another term, citing family reasons. His five-year term ends in June.

Another potential contender for his job, Finance Secretary John Tsang, quit last month.

Hong Kong leaders are chosen by a 1,200-member panel of mostly pro-Beijing tycoons and elites, which is scheduled to make its pick in March. So far, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing and lawmaker Regina Ip have publicly declared their intention to run for the job of leading the city of 7.2 million.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments