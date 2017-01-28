4:43 am, January 28, 2017
Heavy snow traps 5 Indian soldiers along Kashmir frontier

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:43 am
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says five soldiers on patrol have been trapped under snow after a snowy track caved in along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Indian army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said a rescue operation was started immediately after the soldiers disappeared Saturday in the Machil sector of the Himalayan region under India’s control.

Two avalanches on Wednesday buried a military post and swept away a patrol in Gurez, burying 21 soldiers, seven of whom were rescued. The bodies of the 14 others were recovered in two days.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir and have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the Line of Control area.

