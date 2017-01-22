3:52 am, January 22, 2017
Dalai Lama hopes President Trump, Putin will work for peace

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 3:14 am 01/22/2017 03:14am
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Dalai Lama says that he hopes that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace.

The exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists said the world needed leaders with compassion.

He spoke Saturday at a program in New Delhi organized by the women’s chapter of an industry group, according to the press statement.

The Dalai Lama had said in Mongolia in November that he had “no worries” about Trump’s election as U.S. president and looked forward to meeting him after he took office.

Trump’s inauguration took place Friday.

