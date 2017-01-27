1:39 am, January 27, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Chinese Lunar New Year…

Chinese Lunar New Year feast begins with drums and dumplings

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:21 am 01/27/2017 01:21am
Share
Children play as villagers gather to make dumplings ahead of the Chinese lunar new year at a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Chinese in mainland China hand make and eat dumplings to mark the start of the Year of the Rooster on Jan 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

LIUMINYING VILLAGE, China (AP) — Four men in traditional yellow costumes bang large drums to announce the start of the New Year’s banquet in Liuminying village. Inside the village’s meeting hall, 100 tables are set with a dozen plates, bearing sausages, nuts and fruit.

Sitting in a storage shed outside are thousands of half-moon shaped dumplings, made by hand the day before, ready to be boiled and served.

Villages and cities across China are preparing this weekend to celebrate Lunar New Year, though few feasts are as elaborate as the one in Liuminying, a hamlet in Beijing’s suburbs.

What began as a small lunch sponsored by the local Communist Party branch has grown into a feast that served 1,000 people this year during a three-hour spectacle with singing and dancing.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Chinese Lunar New Year…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News