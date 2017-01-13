3:38 am, January 13, 2017
Chinese head home in world’s biggest annual human migration

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:16 am 01/13/2017 03:16am
BEIJING (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Chinese travelers are packing airports, train and bus stations as they head home for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Officials say they expect that Chinese travelers will make almost 3 billion trips during the holiday travel rush that starts Friday and runs through Feb. 21.

Each year, it represents the world’s largest seasonal migration of people as families reunite for China’s most important traditional holiday. Also known as Spring Festival, it falls on Jan. 28 this year.

Travelers lugging large bags were rushing into the Beijing Railway Station on Friday morning to catch trains home.

Su Wenqi, a college student in Beijing returning to the northeastern city of Harbin, was looking forward to reuniting with family saying that: “After a busy year, I really miss them.”

