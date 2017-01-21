11:20 pm, January 21, 2017
At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 11:08 pm
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — At least 23 people were killed and 50 others injured after a passenger train derailed in southern India, railway officials said Sunday.

Seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks around midnight Saturday, some landing on a goods train that was on a parallel track, said Divisional Railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji.

Rescue workers were trying to cut open the mangled coaches Sunday morning near the Koneru railway station in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state. The train was traveling between Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh state to Bhuvaneshawar in Orissa.

An investigation is under way. It was the latest accident on India’s massive but poorly maintained railway network.

