5:16 am, January 20, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Afghan official says 2…

Afghan official says 2 foreign insurgents arrested in raid

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 4:19 am 01/20/2017 04:19am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says four Taliban have been killed and two insurgents, with suspected ties to the jihadist group the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, arrested in a raid in northern Afghanistan.

The movement has become increasingly active in northern Afghanistan in recent years.

The overnight raid took place in Afghanistan’s Sar-i-Pul province, Zabiullah Amani, the spokesman for the provincial governor said Friday.

The Taliban insurgency has gained strength in northern Afghanistan where successive reports have indicated the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan has a growing presence. Many Uzbek insurgents reportedly fled to northern Afghanistan from Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal region following a Pakistani military crackdown in the area over the past two years.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Afghan official says 2…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News