6 killed in stampede during Hindu festival in India

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 10:53 am 01/15/2017 10:53am
KOLKATA, India (AP) — At least six people were killed in a stampede during a Hindu religious festival Sunday in eastern India, an official said.

The stampede took place as hundreds of thousands of people had assembled on the banks of the Buriganga river in West Bengal state, said the state’s development minister, Mantu Ram Pakhira.

The stampede occurred as people were trying to get into a crowded boat, Pakhira said. Six women were killed and seven other people were injured.

The area where the stampede occurred is about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.

Deadly stampedes are fairly common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.

