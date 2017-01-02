2:18 am, January 21, 2017
2 killed, 10 missing in central China landslide

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 2:07 am 01/21/2017 02:07am
BEIJING (AP) — At least two people were killed and 10 others are missing after a hotel in central China was buried in a landslide, the local government reported Saturday.

Crews were working to dig out those trapped in the Mirage Hotel that was struck by the disaster around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the government of Nanzhang county in Hunan province said.

Three people were rescued and recovering in a hospital, the county government said in a news release.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 3,000 cubic meters (106,000 cubic feet) of debris tumbled down a slope behind the three-story hotel. It said the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Xinhua said rescuers pulled five survivors from the debris, two of whom died in a hospital.

Hilly and densely populated Hunan is frequently struck by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

