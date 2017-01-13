6:25 am, January 8, 2017
13 people die in a road crash in Pakistan

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 6:19 am 01/08/2017 06:19am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say 13 people have been killed in a head-on collision between a car and a passenger van in the eastern province of Punjab.

Police official Naveed Ahmed said Sunday that the car’s driver moved into the oncoming lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle and collided with a passenger van near the town of Suhawa.

Ahmed said nine people were injured, some of them severely.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, partially due to drivers commonly disregarding safety standards and traffic laws.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News
Asia News