4:57 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 10 suspected Indonesian migrants…

10 suspected Indonesian migrants drown off Malaysia

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 8:17 am 01/23/2017 08:17am
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The bodies of 10 people believed to be Indonesian migrants were found washed ashore in Malaysia on Monday not far from a capsized boat, officials said. Two Indonesians were rescued.

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency official said villagers discovered the bodies of six women and four men on a beach in southern Johor state.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media, said an Indonesian man and woman were rescued. He said a rickety wooden boat was found not far from the beach. It may have been carrying about 40 people who were trying to enter Malaysia illegally and overturned due to strong waves and bad weather conditions, he said.

A search for other victims was called off for the night but will resume Tuesday, he said.

Many Indonesians risk their lives by traveling on unsafe boats to work in Malaysia illegally.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 10 suspected Indonesian migrants…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News