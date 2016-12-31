1:38 am, December 31, 2016
Taiwan leader urges China for ‘calm’ talks as pressure grows

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 1:22 am 12/31/2016 01:22am
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president has urged China to engage in “calm and rational” dialogue to maintain peace, vowing not to give in to Beijing’s recent moves to “threaten and intimidate” the self-ruled island.

Tsai Ing-wen said in a year-end news conference Saturday that the two sides across the Taiwan Strait should hold talks with “flexible attitudes” to find a way to maintain peaceful and stable relations.

Earlier this week, China’s first aircraft carrier and five other warships held drills that passed by Taiwan and sailed through the contested South China Sea. Taipei deployed fighter jets to monitor the fleet.

China suspended contacts with Tsai’s administration in June over her refusal to endorse China’s claim that Taiwan and the mainland are part of a single Chinese nation.

