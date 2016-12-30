3:07 am, December 30, 2016
S. Korea court says Park won’t testify in impeachment trial

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 3:00 am 12/30/2016 03:00am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court says it cannot require President Park Geun-hye to testify in her impeachment trial that enters the argument phase next week, dismissing demands by lawmakers who voted to remove her over a corruption scandal.

The nine-justice court on Friday confirmed the dates of some of the witness testimonies. It delayed to decide whether to accept a request by Park’s lawyers to receive reports from companies answering whether they were really forced into sponsoring foundations controlled by the president’s jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil.

Lawmakers argued the request shouldn’t be made because it could pressure companies.

Park has been accused by state prosecutors of colluding with Choi to extort money and favors from the country’s largest companies and allow her friend to interfere with government affairs.

Asia News
