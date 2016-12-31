4:40 am, December 31, 2016
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » India to continue to…

India to continue to regulate ATM, bank withdrawals

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:19 am 12/31/2016 04:19am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will continue to control how much money people can withdraw from ATMs and banks after the end of a deadline to exchange or deposit its devalued high-value currency bills.

According to a statement from the central bank late Friday, the daily limit on ATM withdrawals will go up to 4,500 rupees ($66) from 2,500 ($37) rupees, but the weekly cap on withdrawals from bank accounts will remain at 24,000 rupees Saturday onwards. It wasn’t clear how long the limits would be in place.

In a surprise announcement Nov. 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was withdrawing 500- and 100-rupee bills as legal tender in order to crack down on tax evasion and corruption.

The deadline for exchanging or depositing the old currency in bank accounts passed Friday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » India to continue to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News