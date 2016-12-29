China: top military general under investigation for graft

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry says a top general has been placed under investigation for corruption, the highest-level active duty military official to be ensnared in a sweeping anti-corruption drive.

Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said Thursday that military prosecutors have been investigating Gen. Wang Jianping on suspicion of accepting bribes. Yang did not elaborate.

Wang is the deputy chief of staff with the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, which is led by Xi Jinping, China’s president and leader of the ruling Communist Party.

Wang was formerly the commander of China’s armed paramilitary police force for five years.

Three other top Chinese generals have been accused of corruption in the crackdown but they were officially retired when their investigations were announced.

