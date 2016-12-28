8:52 pm, December 28, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS AP reports that actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has died.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China says 4 people…

China says 4 people shot dead after attack in Xinjiang

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:41 pm 12/28/2016 08:41pm
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say police shot dead four people who detonated explosives at a Communist Party office in the far west region of Xinjiang in an attack that killed one person and injured three others.

The report in Tianshan Net, a news portal run by Communist Party officials in Xinjiang, says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Moyu county.

It says that four attackers drove vehicles into the county’s Communist Party courtyard and detonated homemade explosives, killing one person and injuring three others. It says police shot the four dead at the scene and called it a “terrorist attack.”

The region of Xinjiang has seen violence against civilians in recent years that authorities have blamed on radicals among the mostly Muslim Uighur ethnic minority seeking independence from Beijing.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China says 4 people…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News