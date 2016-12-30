9:06 am, December 30, 2016
Banned Pakistani group’s student wing protests US terror tag

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:23 am 12/30/2016 08:23am
Pakistani students affiliated with Pakistani religious party shout anti-American slogans at a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Dozens of activists from a student wing of an anti-India Lashkar-e-Tayyaba militant group have condemn a recent U.S. ban on their organization. The protest came two days after the State Department termed Al-Muhammadia Students a terrorist organization. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Dozens of activists from a student wing of the banned anti-India Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group have rallied in Islamabad to condemn a recent U.S. ban on their organization.

The protest comes two days after the U.S. State Department designated the Al-Muhammadia Students wing a terrorist organization.

At the Friday protest, Hafzala Ahmed, an Al-Muhammadia Students activist, said that they are being maligned by Washington to appease India. He said they are not linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was founded by Pakistani cleric Hafiz Saeed. India blames Lashkar-e-Taiba for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.

Pakistan has banned Lashkar-e-Taiba but Saeed still operates openly in the country.

He often addresses rallies against India on the issue of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both.

Asia News Government News Latest News World News
