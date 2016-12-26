12:49 am, December 26, 2016
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Ex-WHAM! singer George Michael has died at age 53.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Asian stocks lower in…

Asian stocks lower in light trading after Christmas

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 12:10 am 12/26/2016 12:10am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets in Japan and China declined Monday in light trading after Christmas with most other Asian markets closed.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8 percent to 3,085.82 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.1 percent to 19,416.03. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.1 percent to 2,037 and India’s Sensex retreated 0.8 percent to 25,826.83. Taiwan declined while Thailand advanced. Markets in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia were closed.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks edged up on their final trading day before the holiday, boosted by health care companies. Botox maker Allergan rose 2.6 percent and Bristol-Myers Squibb picked up 1.4 percent. Health insurer Aetna added 1 percent. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin fell after President-elect Donald Trump again tweeted the company’s F-35 fighter jet costs too much. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 14.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,933.81. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 2.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,263.79. The Nasdaq composite rose 15.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,462.69.

CURRENCY: The dollar declined to 117.18 yen from Friday’s 117.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0461 from $1.0453.

ENERGY: Oil markets were closed for the holiday. On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 7 cents to close at $53.02 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 11 cents on Friday to close at $55.16 in London.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Asian stocks lower in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News