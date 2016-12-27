3:09 am, December 27, 2016
Afghanistan concerned over Afghan-centered summit in Russia

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 2:39 am 12/27/2016 02:39am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan government is expressing concern over a high-level tripartite meeting taking place to discuss Afghan issues, but without Afghan representatives invited.

Representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan are scheduled to meet Tuesday in Moscow to discuss Afghanistan.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni said Tuesday that that his government was not invited and hasn’t been briefed on the agenda. Mostaghni said this approach, regardless of the good intentions of the participants, could not help the situation in Afghanistan.

