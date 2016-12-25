3:47 am, December 25, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Afghan official: 2 civilians killed in bomb blast

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 3:11 am 12/25/2016 03:11am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province.

Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the Laghman provincial governor, said the attack took place early Sunday morning near a shrine in Mihterlam, the provincial capital.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents routinely use roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces and government officials — with civilians frequently caught in the crossfire.

