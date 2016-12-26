5:45 am, December 26, 2016
Afghan official: 1 police officer killed by car bomb blast

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 5:34 am 12/26/2016 05:34am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least one police officer has been killed after a car bomb exploded near the convoy of the deputy provincial police chief of southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Monday that four other policemen were wounded in the attack and the targeted police official escaped unharmed.

The attack took place in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah while the official, Gulai Khan, was visiting police check points along the Kandahar-Helmand highway.

Taliban spokesman Qari Ysuouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban insurgents frequently usually use roadside bombs to attack Afghan security forces in different parts of the country, particularly the volatile southern region.

