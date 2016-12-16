9:11 am, December 31, 2016
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 16 bodies recovered after…

16 bodies recovered after mine collapse in India

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 8:42 am 12/31/2016 08:42am
Share

PATNA, India (AP) — Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of 16 miners buried after 23 miners were trapped by a mound of fallen earth in eastern India, police said Saturday.

R.K. Malik, the police spokesman for the state of Jharkhand, where the mine was located, said that hopes of finding any survivors among the remaining seven miners still missing were slipping.

The collapse happened late Thursday, but heavy smog prevented rescue workers from entering the open coal mine in Godda district until early Friday morning.

Godda is around 1,570 kilometers (975 miles) southeast of New Delhi.

The coal mine is owned by the state government, but is leased to a private contractor.

Jharkhand is one of India’s poorest states, but has some of the largest mineral deposits in the country.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 16 bodies recovered after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News