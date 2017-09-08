The real Truman show: Capote, Warhol chats inspire new play

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A new stage play based on long-lost recordings of intimate conversations between pop artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote (kuh-PO’tee) is making its world premiere this weekend.

“WARHOLCAPOTE” is stitched together from 80 hours’ worth of real-life dialogue between the two American icons.

Warhol and Capote were close friends, and in the late 1970s, they recorded dozens of hours of conversations that they intended to base a Broadway play upon. But they moved on to other projects, the audiotapes were forgotten, and both men died in the 1980s.

Award-winning director Rob Roth says he feels like he completed a lost piece of art.

“WARHOLCAPOTE” premieres Sunday at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It runs through Oct. 13.

