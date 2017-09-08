501.5
The real Truman show: Capote, Warhol chats inspire new play

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 12:29 am 09/08/2017 12:29am
FILE - In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. In the late 1970s, pop artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote recorded dozens of hours of intimate conversations they planned to use as the basis for a Broadway play however, the two icons moved on to other projects, the tapes were forgotten and both men died. Director Rob Roth tracked down the tapes and adapted them for the play premiering Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A new stage play based on long-lost recordings of intimate conversations between pop artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote (kuh-PO’tee) is making its world premiere this weekend.

“WARHOLCAPOTE” is stitched together from 80 hours’ worth of real-life dialogue between the two American icons.

Warhol and Capote were close friends, and in the late 1970s, they recorded dozens of hours of conversations that they intended to base a Broadway play upon. But they moved on to other projects, the audiotapes were forgotten, and both men died in the 1980s.

Award-winning director Rob Roth says he feels like he completed a lost piece of art.

“WARHOLCAPOTE” premieres Sunday at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It runs through Oct. 13.

